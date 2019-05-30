All lit up, Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts 8,000 guests for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

As the sun set over the on Thursday, and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second successive term with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace.

In a grand ceremony with overtones of a US presidential inauguration, heads of state and government, Inc honchos, opposition leaders, BJP members and showbiz stars rubbed shoulders as they watched administer the oath of office to India's 58 new ministers.

The two-hour swearing-in ceremony of 2.0 -- which created a splash, with the powering his party to a 303 victory in the 543-member Lok Sabha, and also a spectacle -- is the largest event to be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.

It was India's moment for the political times with grandeur and pomp, ritual and glimpses of realpolitik and some history too.

The ceremony started at 7 pm, right on time, but the crowds had started filing in much earlier, taking their allotted seats and making conversation while millions watching the proceedings on TV and other screens speculated about who was who, who was there and who was not.

Soon, as after took oath with the sometimes the correcting some of them when they slipped up, dusk slipped into night and the lights came on over the panoramic Lutyenscape with the dome lit up in the tricolour.

Among those present were former Manmohan Singh, former Pratibha Patil, veteran BJP leader L K Advani and even spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev.

president Rahul Gandhi, who is adamant on his decision to quit office after his party's debacle in the hustings and hasn't been seen for some days, created a buzz when he walked in with his mother,

was there too, making an entry shortly after his party announced it would not be part of the government.

The BJP was offering one cabinet berth to the JD(U) and sources said the regional party was also unhappy with the portfolio offered to it.

Leaders of BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, including President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, K P Sharma Oli, President of and Bhutanese Prime Minister also attended the gala event.

Kyrgyz Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the event



From Inc, Reliance Industry's Mukesh Ambani, veteran industry leader Ratan Tata, baron L N Mittal and head were among the who's who of corporate present.

Shaktikanta Das, Prashant Ruia, N Chandrasekaran, and HDFC's were there as well.

Making a starry splash were showbiz stars, including those who were voted into power like and her stepson Others like cine star Rajinikanth, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and added a touch of glamour.

Sidharth Roy Kapur, president of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, and were also a part of the event.

"The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy," Boney told

It was an eclectic gathering. Among those invited were the families of the BJP workers allegedly killed during political violence as well as those of one of the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

After the event, there were light snacks and then a dinner hosted by the president for about 40 guests.

A centrepiece of the dinner was 'Dal Raisina', cooked painstakingly over 48 hours.

