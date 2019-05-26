Modi to be sworn in as PM for 2nd term on May 30

will be sworn in as country's for the second term on May 30, the said here on Sunday.

A communqiue from the President's House said the oath taking ceremony will be held at the on Thursday.

"The (Ram Nath Kovind) will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the and other members of on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the communiuqe issued by President's said.

was elected unanimously as the of the on Saturday. Later, he called on the in his capacity as of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the House of the People following the to the 17th Lok Sabha.

The President, exercising powers under the Constitution, appointed to the office of of and sought his advise about the names of others to be appointed members of the and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at the

Earlier on Saturday, a delegation of the NDA led by Amit Shah, along with Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, K Palaniswami, and Neiphiu Rio, called on the

They handed over a letter to the President stating Modi has been elected the of the

Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.

The NDA together has a strength of 353 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha out of which the BJP has a majority of 303 Members of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)