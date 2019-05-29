Global NCAP gives three star rating to India made Ignis

group has given three stars safety ratings out of five for adult occupant protection to India's (MSI) premium hatchback sold in after conducting crash tests.

The model, which is manufactured at the company's and exported to South Africa, achieved three stars in frontal at 64km/hr.

The crash tests were conducted by and the as part of its latest #SaferCarsforAfrica initiative, the group said in a statement on its website.

rated the structure of as unstable due to weak chest protection for the

It pointed out that the model got a low score in child safety too as did not recommend a specific Child Restraint System (CRS) in the

The South African comes with two airbags and ABS as standard, while the European version of the model offers six airbags and as standard fitment.

"These results are encouraging but indicate more work needs to be done to protect child occupants in vehicles. While we have minimum safety standards for vehicles in South Africa, we need to appreciate that minimum is not good enough," the said in a statement.

In a similar crash test, the Amaze achieved four stars for adult occupant protection in the frontal at 64km/hr. Global NCAP rated its structure as stable. It, however, achieved a one star rating for child occupant protection.

"Using the child seats recommended by Honda, the Amaze only achieved a one star rating for child occupant protection," Global NCAP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)