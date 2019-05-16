JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon faces netizens' ire over products with Hindu god images

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Thousands of netizens Thursday called for boycott of Amazon after rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods were available for sale on the online retailer's US website.

Over 24,000 tweets -- with some tagging External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj -- were sent out with #BoycottAmazon, making it one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

When contacted, an Amazon spokesperson said all sellers must follow the company's selling guidelines and those who do not comply will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.

"The products in question are being removed from our store," the spokesperson added.

In 2017, Swaraj had received several complaints of Amazon selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image. There were also reports of Amazon Canada selling on its platform doormats depicting Indian flag.

The company, at that time, told sternly that they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 22:31 IST

