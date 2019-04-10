Amethi was my father's 'karmabhoomi', it is sacred land for us: Priyanka

On a day her brother filed his nomination for the elections from Amethi, Vadra on Wednesday said the constituency was her father's "karmabhoomi" and its land was sacred for her family.

Gandhi filed his nomination for the elections from this constituency with his entire family looking on.

His mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Vadra and were with him in the Collectorate when he filed his papers.

"Some relationships are from the heart. Today, the whole family was present for my brother's nomination. This was my father's 'karmabhoomi', it is sacred land for us," said Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress' in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-term MP, will take on and BJP candidate in what is seen as a direct contest with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance taking the decision to not field any candidate from the constituency, seen as a bastion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)