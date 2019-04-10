Can 'Modi-army' politics influence 2.5 million ex-servicemen voters?

While the two Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh hold relatively little importance in terms of seats when it comes to Lok Sabha election compared to other big states, the nine seats in these states may well prove to be decisive if no single party gets an absolute majority. These two states happen to be the only ones in India with servicemen comprise more than one per cent of total voter base.

What’s more, almost 10 per cent of the 25 million ex-servicemen in the country reside in these two states. Service voters as defined by the Election Commission of India ...