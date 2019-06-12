JUST IN
Minor girl pregnant after being raped by friend six months ago, accused on the run

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said Wednesday.

The matter came to limelight on Tuesday after the minor girl complained of uneasiness, after which she was taken to a hospital. During medical examination, she was found to be pregnant, the police said.

A complaint was filed with the police by the girl's parents on Tuesday after she narrated the incident to them.

"In the police complaint, the victim's parents alleged that the accused befriended their daughter, who was studying in a girls school in Bharat Nagar, and raped her around six months ago," said a senior police officer.

The accused had also threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone, police said.

A case under relevant penal sections has been registered and police are trying to nab the accused, the officer added.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 20:15 IST

