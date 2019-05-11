AMMK firm on dislodging AIADMK govt, says Thanga Tamilselvan

In the event of a floor test in the assembly to ascertain if the AIADMK regime enjoyed majority, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will vote against the government, a said Saturday.

Following the announcement of results for bypolls to the 22 Assembly constituencies on May 23, AMMK propaganda secretary said the "will not have majority."



During such an eventuality, the told reporters here "a floor test has to be held," in the House and his party would only vote against the government to dislodge it.

"Our stand is that this regime should go; that is the truth, and we will dislodge this government to form one led by our leader TTV Dhinakaran," he said adding "people only wish that and this will be known on May 23."



"People will vote for us only if we dislodge this government," he added and alleged "betrayers (AIADMK top leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam) came together and are running a corrupt government."The AMMK and AIADMK have been accusing each other as "betrayers," and the former has been exuding confidence of winning the bypolls to the Assembly.

While bypolls were held to 18 Assembly constituencies on April 18, four other segments will witness byelections on May 19.

Though AMMK top leader is an MLA representing RK Nagar in the Assembly, he is an independent member.

On April 19, had announced that AMMK will be formally registered with the as a political party.

Of the 114 AIADMK MLAs including the Speaker, three are siding with and the stand of three others who had won the 2016 Assembly polls on the ruling party's two-leaves symbol is not quite clear.

The DMK and its allies and have 97 MLAs in the Assembly.

Had "posts" been important for AMMK, his party would have gone for a poll tie-up with the DMK, Tamilselvan, who was one of the 18 disqualified MLAs, said.

"Only to oppose both the AIADMK and DMK we nominated our candidates in all the Lok Sabha constituencies and we are fighting bypolls to 22 Assembly constituencies separately," he said.

Tamilselvan is the AMMK candidate for the Theni Lok Sabha constituency and he had represented seat falling under Theni Lok Sabha segment in the House.

