AN-32 fleet of IAF allowed to use bio-jet fuel

In a significant move, the fleet of transport aircraft of the was on Friday certified to fly on blended fuel containing up to 10 per cent bio-

The approval for use of bio-fuel to fly the Russian made fleet was given by the (CEMILAC), officials said.

"IAF's formidable workhorse, the Russian made aircraft was formally fleet certified to fly on blended fuel containing up to 10 per cent of indigenous bio-jet fuel," IAF Group Capt. said.

The IAF undertook a series of evaluation tests and trials using the green fuel for the last one year.

"The scope of these checks was in consonance with the international aviation standards. Today's approval is an acknowledgement of the meticulous testing using the indigenous bio- by the IAF," Banerjee said.

The use of bio-fuel for military aircraft was cleared for use by IAF after months of exhaustive ground and flight trials.

The indigenous bio- was first produced by the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun in 2013, but it could not be tested or certified for commercial use on aircraft due to lack of test facilities in the civil aviation sector.

On 27 July, 2018, of the Marshal BS Dhanoa had formally announced IAF's intention to permit the use of all its resources for testing and certifying the indigenous fuel.

Since then, IAF's flight test crew and engineers have been evaluating the performance of this fuel against international standards.

IAF officials said the bio-fuel, to be used by fleet, would be produced from tree borne oils (TBOs) sourced from tribal areas.

