Former Michigan priest charged with 6 counts of sex crimes

A Catholic who admitted when he resigned from a Flint-area parish that he had sexually abused a child has been charged with several counts of sexual dating back decades.

The and report that prosecutors charged 80-year-old on Thursday with six counts of both first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Diocese of Lansing says eight people have accused DeLorenzo of and that he's being defrocked.

Court records list DeLorenzo as a Lantana, Florida, resident, but couldn't find a listed phone number for him in that area and wasn't able to reach him for comment.

He served several churches and resigned from Holy Redeemer in Burton in 2002.

He wasn't charged at that time.

is expected to discuss the case Friday while giving an update on her clergy abuse investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)