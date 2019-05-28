Jammu records season's hottest day at 41.1 deg C

Tuesday recorded the hottest day of the season so far with the settling at 41.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above average, the said.

The day temperature in the city is on the rise over the past couple of days, a Met department said.

He said the city's minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 notches below average.

On May 9, the city sizzled at 40.1 degrees and recorded a low of 25.5 degrees

Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in region with a high of 37.2 degrees and a low of 21.6 degrees Celsius, the said.

The weatherman has forecast dry till Friday.

