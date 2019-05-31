Andhra top cop shunted out as Jagan Reddy takes charge as CM

On his first day in office as Minister, Y S Jaganmohan Thursday night shunted out state of Police R P Thakur, very much on expected lines.

Damodar Goutam Sawang, Thakur's 1986 batch mate, has been given full additional charge as the new DGP ( of Police Force) and is eventually expected to take regular charge as the

Anti-Corruption Bureau DG A B Venkateswara Rao (1989 batch) has also been removed and asked to report to the

Both Thakur and Rao were on the "hit list" of the for some time now, as they were perceived to be close to the previous government.

The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers.

Thakur has been posted to the nondescript as The incumbent there, T A Tripathi, has been asked to report to the GAD, according to an order issued by the L V Subrahmanyam.

Kumar Viswajeet, currently Additional DG (Intelligence), has been given full additional charge as DG, ACB, as per the Chief Secretary's order.

In another crucial appointment, 1992 has been made Principal Finance Secretary, a post that had been lying vacant for a long time.

Sending a clear signal that he is serious about bringing in good administration, the appointed 2000 Raj as his Solomon is seen as an

K Dhananjaya (2006 batch) has been posted as to CM.

is expected to visit the state Secretariat on Friday and continue the bureaucratic rejig, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)