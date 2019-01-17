Anne Hathaway to topline Robert Zemeckis' 'The Witches'

winner has been roped in for a major role in Robert Zemeckis' film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book "The Witches".

The project hails from and will be produced by Oscar-winning directors -- and

Del Toro was earlier attached to direct the project but had to step aside due to scheduling conflicts, according to The

The book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop, even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Hathaway, 36, is set to play the role of Grand Witch.

The book was previously adapted by the into a 1990 film, starring as Grand Witch.

Zemeckis will pen the script for the new film along with his ImageMovers partner They will also co-produce the feature.

Hathaway is currently awaiting the release of thriller "Serenity", which reunites her with "Interstellar" co-star She will also be seen in the comedy "The Hustle" and drama "The Last Thing He Wanted".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)