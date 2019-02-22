AP CM challenges Shah to prove allegations against him

Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Friday challenged to prove the allegations that he reposed faith in the while doubting on the Pulwama terror attack.

asked BJP leaders to stop "meaningless" criticism and propaganda against him.

He also wanted the BJP to tender an apology to the country by withdrawing the remarks against him.

In a statement released to the media here, the Chief Minister claimed he had only "recalled" Modi's demand in 2013 after the terror attacks in and that resign as

"I only questioned if Modi will step down as Prime Minister owning responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

I am unable to understand why the BJP leaders are jittery over this," said.

He wondered if it was patriotism when Modi spoke and not when he spoke.

"If you do, it is good and if we do is it mean politics," he said.

What would Modi answer to the nation about the allegations that he spent three hours shooting for a television channel programme when the Pulwama attack happened, Naidu asked.

for his remarks on Islamabad's claim of it not being involved in the Pulwama terror attack, Shah on Thursday had said the former had more faith in the than on Modi.

"Chandrababu endorses what Prime Minister says on Pulwama that his country is not involved in the dastardly attack.

He is taking Imran Khan's side in his greed for vote bank and is seeking to create doubts on India's Prime Minister. Don't indulge in such mean and low politics," the had said.

Naidu had Wednesday reportedly said "Pakistan has made it clear that it has no role in the Pulwama attack.

Suspicion is now strengthening across the country that political expediency could be behind the attack.

We will not tolerate such things to further political vested interests."



The had initially circulated this message on mobile App about Naidu's remarks during the teleconference with party leaders and local television channels also ran scrolls on it.

Some time later, the message was apparently replaced with another one that read there were 'doubts' on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks.

On Thursday, former Chief Secretary I Y R Krishna Rao, who is now with the BJP, met E S L Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan and sought action against Naidu over the remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)