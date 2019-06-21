Apple recalls Macbook Pros over battery fire risk

has recalled a number of its older generation Pro because their may overheat and "pose a fire safety risk." The recall affects 15-inch Pros with Retina displays sold between September 2015 and February 2017, the company said, adding it would replace free of charge.

A number of countries are covered by the recall.

In mainland China, around 63,000 units may be affected by the problem, said.

The regulator said there have been six reported incidents of overheating among laptops that qualify for the recall in

The tech giant, however, said it had not received any reports of significant damage to or injuries due to the defect, but urged owners of the to stop using them immediately.

It said a dedicated recall website has been set up where users can input the serial number to determine if their computer is affected.

The company said the recall does not include newer 15-inch Pro units or laptops of other sizes and variations.

The recall marks the second technical glitch to affect laptops this year. Last month, the US behemoth confirmed that some of its newer laptops had problematic keyboards and offered free replacements to affected customers.

In 2016, South Korean phonemaker suspended sales of its Galaxy Note 7 handset after devices caught fire due to flawed exploding.

