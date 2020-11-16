Around 70% people in Delhi didn't burn firecrackers on Diwali: Gopal Rai

-
ALSO READ
NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms:Minister Gopal Rai
Pollution isn't worry of AAP or Delhi govt, its everyone's duty: Gopal Rai
Delhi paying price of Centre's negligence: Gopal Rai on rising pollution
Taking action against all violators of pollution norms, even MCD: Gopal Rai
Centre must have meeting with states every 15 days on pollution: Gopal Rai
-
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said around 70 per cent people in Delhi did not burn firecrackers on Diwali after the AAP government imposed a ban on the same, and the results will be better next year.
He also said that a long-term solution to the problem of pollution "cannot be found in a day".
"Around 70 percent of the residents of the city did not burn firecrackers after the government imposed a ban on the same. I hope that the results will be better next year," he told reporters.
The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30.
The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".
Rai,who launched the Phase 2 of 'Red light on Gaadi Off' campaign along withDeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, said Pusa bio-decomposer has emerged as a long-term solution to the problem of stubble burning.
According to scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute,Pusa, the solution can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore prevent stubble burning.
The minister said the Delhi government will submit the Pusa bio-decomposer impact assessment report along with a petition to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas onMonday, and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it.
Sisodia stressed the need for steps to reduce "pollution at its source" to effectively address the issue of bad air quality.
"There are multiple sources that contribute to pollution. If it is due to vehicles, their number should be reduced or these should be turned off at red light... If it is stubble burning, a solution such as Pusa bio decomposer is needed," he said.
The AAP government has extended the 'Red light on Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.
Raihad earlier said that switching vehicles off atredlightcan reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor