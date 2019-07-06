Arunachal to get 3 state-of-the-art sports academies soon:

Arunachal Pradesh will soon get three state-of-the-art sports academies to hone the talents of the state, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday.

He said one centre of excellence (academy) would be set up for martial arts, where training would be provided for judo, karate, taekwondo and wushu, while two other academies will be set up for weightlifting and boxing, respectively.

"The three academies will have intake capacities of 100 players each. All the academies will have residential facilities and world-class coaches," Rijiju said at a press conference here.

"We must engage our youth in various activities. Otherwise they will sway towards anti-social activities," he added.

Seeking the support of the state government for establishing the academies, he said the Centre would provide all budgetary support.

"There is no dearth of sporting talent in Arunachal. Yet, no players from the state are able to make it to international sporting events, he said.

"I have a dream that the youths of the state will participate in events such as the Olympic Games and the Asian Games. To turn the dream into reality, we must draw a roadmap and as a first step we have decided to provide adequate sports facilities to the state," he added.

The Union minister arrived here Saturday morning and he was accompanied by Union Sports Secretary Radheyshyam Julaniya.

Rijiju convened a review meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Sports Minister Mama Natung and Chief Secretary Satya Gopal.

The Centre would extend all possible support for development of sports in the state the minister said, adding that his ministry has decided to install astro turfs in stadiums across all districts.

"This will be done in the next three years. The state government will decide the districts, where the project will be implemented," the Union minister said, adding, the ministry would start funding as soon as the proposals from the state government are received.

The ministry is also considering opening academies across all districts of the state to promote games such as archery and athletics.

That will be taken up under the ambitious programme of 'Khelo India' after consultation with the state government.

"The ministry will provide all crucial funding, wherever necessary, to develop the sports sector in the state," Rijiju said, adding, the ministry has proposed to organise a North East Youth Festival in Arunachal this year to promote sporting activities.

