RS Poll: Jaishankar most qualified, Thakor richest among four

Affidavits filed by four candidates for the election from have revealed that BJP nominee and S is the most qualified among them.

The saffron party's second candidate is the richest, with total wealth of over Rs 101 crore.

candidate declared that she owns assets worth around Rs 2.56 crore, the lowest among the four nominees.

Gaurav Pandya, the other candidate, declared that he owns a revolver and faces charges under sections 144 and 188 of the IPC for disobeying a police order in 2017.

The two parties have fielded a candidate each for two seats from All of them filed their nomination papers Tuesday.

According to his affidavit, 64-year-old Jaishankar, his wife and a dependent own assets, movable and immovable, of Rs 15.82 crore.

The former is M.A, M.Phil and Ph.D from

(49) is worth Rs 101.48 crore. His assets include a motorbike owned by his son, several tracts of land and a farmhouse.

Thakor, who also goes by the surname Lokhandwala, said in the affidavit that he is a

He passed the 12th standard exam in 1991 and finished his B.B.A (Bachelor in Business Administration) in 2015 from an open university, the affidavit said.

candidate (67) is a qualified Ayurveda doctor and hold assets worth Rs 2.56 crore.

Second Congress candidate, (59), is a practising and owns assets worth Rs 19.25 crore. Among them is a revolver worth Rs 1.25 lakh, he declared.

He was booked by in district in 2017 for holding protests carrying a "grass effigy of the PM (Narendra Modi)". However, the stayed the investigation in the case, said his affidavit.

The election will be held on July 5.

