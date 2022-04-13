Mumbai sees largest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases after March 17

-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day after March 17 this year, taking the overall tally to 10,58,567, the city civic body said.
With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
68 out of 73 patients are asymptomatic and five others are admitted to hospitals.
COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily since the start of this week on Monday, when Mumbai had recorded 23 cases, as per the data.
A day earlier Mumbai had logged 52 cases and zero fatalities.
The metropolis has been registering below 100 cases per day since March 3 this year.
With the rise in the daily cases, the case positivity rate of Mumbai rose to 0.007 per cent from 0.005 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 9,970 COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,67,45,172, the bulletin said.
With 51 patients discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,38,676 with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving the city with 331 active cases.
The case doubling rate now stands at 16,538 days, while the overall growth rate of cases between April 6 to April 12 was 0.004 per cent, it said.
Notably, only 13 of the total 26,151 COVID-19 hospital beds remain occupied as of Wednesday in Mumbai.
The metropolis has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.
