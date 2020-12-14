Audi India gears up to launch new version of A4 sedan next month

-
German luxury carmaker Audi is gearing up to launch the new version of its sedan A4 next month, according to a company official.
The company has already started production of the new car at its Aurangabad plant.
Besides having a new 2-litre petrol engine complying with the BS-VI emission norms, the new A4 will have an updated design language.
Audi India had decided to offer vehicles only in petrol and other alternate fuel technologies although it ruled out exiting diesel engines totally when the BS-VI emission norms kicked in from April 1 this year.
"The Audi A4 has been one of our best selling cars in India and has been locally produced since 2008. 2021 will be an exciting year for Audi India and the Audi A4 will be our first product launch next year," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
The previous version of Audi A4 was available in India priced at Rs 42 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and Rs 45.55 lakh for the Technology variant.
Audi India expects the luxury auto industry in India to witness growth in 2021 having gone through a tough 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic induced disruptions.
