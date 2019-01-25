UP committed to providing enabling policies, safe environment to investors: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh's enabling policies, investor-friendly environment and better connectivity have positioned it as an ideal investment destination, particularly for manufacturing, Chief said Friday.

The UP chief (CM) laid the foundation stone for a 100-acre greenfield manufacturing cluster (EMC) of TEGNA Electronics, an ambitious project that is expected to attract investments of about Rs 3,500 crore in the coming years and create 25,000-30,000 jobs.

Highlighting that the state had attracted investment commitments of over Rs 4 lakh crore during the UP investor summit held last year, Adityanath said UP has transformed itself in recent years, offering a compelling proposition for investors.

" is taking great strides in and over 50 per cent of that work is happening in UP," he said.

The UP CM said the segment provides a huge opportunity for development and employment generation, setting up of such clusters would amplify opportunities further.

Stating that his government had a strong focus on mega infrastructure projects such as Bundelkhand Defense Corridor and the Jewar international airport project, he said the state is committed to providing a safe environment to all investors.

Noting the significance of technology in better governance and attacking corruption, he said that (IT) has offered a platform to take the government schemes and programmes to the common man.

Speaking on the occasion, IT said the Centre's efforts to boost manufacturing through various programmes have resulted in over 268 mobile components and accessories units being set up.

The minister said 2-3 new programmes, including an and an electronics cluster policy, are on the anvil to promote and position as a global hub for

He urged the UP to promote more clusters in the state to put ahead of global such as and

Located in Ecotech VI at the in Greater Noida, the new EMC is expected to attract an investment of about Rs 3,500 crore over 5-10 years.

About two lakh product units are expected to be produced daily in the cluster, generating a direct employment of about 25,000 to 30,000 people and indirect employment to one lakh people. The project is expected to be completed over 18 months.

is a special purpose vehicle of the Electrical and (TEEMA) along with maker and a clutch of other such as Foxlink Group,

establishing their production base in the upcoming EMC plan to manufacture and accessories, data storage and super servers, USB cable, power banks, AC Adapters, memory cards and other components.

"EMC in will help us implement innovative and exciting technologies in future projects that we introduce in India as well as help us build a local ecosystem for devices," India said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)