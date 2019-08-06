JUST IN
Kashmir 2.0 in Modi 2.0: Five key points you shouldn't miss on J&K, Ladakh
Ayodhya dispute: SC commences day-to-day hearing after mediation talks fail

The bench comprises CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of Ramlila Maidan during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) event ‘Dharma Sabha’, in which thousands of people gathered to press for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in New Delhi on Sunday | Photo-Dalip Kumar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed.

"Let us begin the hearing," said a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had on August 2 taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months have not resulted in any final settlement.
