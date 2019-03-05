Azhar's brother only in preventive detention in Pak, could be a ploy to provide security: officials

Indian security agencies were unmoved by reports of arrest of 44 members of the in Pakistan, with officials saying the terrorists were not arrested under the anti- laws but have only been taken in " for investigation".

Similar actions by the neighbouring country against leaders of the proscribed outfits in the past turned out to be farce as those who were taken into custody were let off soon on different pretexts.

The 44 members of the JeM, including its founder Masood Azhar's brother Mufti Abdul Raoof, were said to have been taken in " for investigation" and have not been arrested under Pakistan's anti- law, a security said.

There is every possibility that the detention could also be an attempt by the Army to provide security to these terrorists, given the "fear psychosis" that has gripped in the past few days following the strike at Balakot, the said.

The assessment of the security agencies came in view of the fact that founders of and Lashkar-e-Taiba -- and respectively -- were detained several times in the past, mostly under laws that provide for detention for apprehension of "breach of peace".

Azhar and Saeed have never been prosecuted under the Pakistan's Anti Act, 1997, another said.

According to the reports received from Pakistan, the action against JeM came in order to implement the Plan of Pakistan, amid mounting pressure from the global community on to rein in the terror groups operating from its soil.

A high-level meeting was held in on Monday and it was attended by representatives of all provincial governments of that country.

"It was decided to speed up action against all proscribed organisations. In compliance, 44 under-observation members of the proscribed organisations, including Mufti and Hamad Azhar, have been taken in for investigation.

"These actions will continue as per the decisions taken in the Committee while reviewing the Plan," an official quoted the order of the

Pakistan's of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said at a press conference in that Raoof and are among 44 people arrested during the crackdown.

Afridi said a dossier shared by with Pakistan last week also contained names of Raoof and Azhar.

The crackdown on banned groups came amid tensions with following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14 by Pakistan-based terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

handed over a dossier to Pakistan to take action against the JeM, as pressure mounted on to take action against individual and organisation listed by the as terrorists.

The minister, however, said the action was not taken due to any pressure. He said action would be taken against all proscribed organisations under the Plan.

