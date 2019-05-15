Modi mocks Mamata over BJP worker's arrest for posting her

Wednesday took a swipe at over the arrest of a young activist for posting a meme of her, saying the West should make an "ugly" painting of him which he will heartily receive and preserve for life.

said he would never lodge an FIR against the TMC supremo for "bhaddi se bhaddi" (grotesque or ugly) painting she makes of him.

"I have heard you are an and your paintings were sold for crores of rupees in the name of Saradha and Narada scam," he told an election rally at Taki in Bashirhat constituency.

Central probe agencies had seized several paintings done by Banerjee that were bought by running ponzi schemes who duped lakhs of investors of their hard-earned money.

"What has happened to you Didi? You have sent a young daughter of to jail. I ask you to paint a 'bhaddi se bhaddi' picture of myself and gift it to me. I will preserve it for life. I am telling you I will not file any FIR against you for that," he said.

youth wing activist was arrested from Howrah a few days ago for posting a morphed picture of Banerjee on Banerjee's face was photoshopped onto Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in where the wore a weird wig.

Sharma was released on bail on Wednesday following a order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)