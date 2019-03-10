Bhaskar Khulbe re-employed as secretary to PM for six months

has been re-employed as to for six months, beginning April 1, according to a order.

Khulbe was in October 2014 appointed as additional in the (PMO). He was appointed as the secretary, PMO, in August 2016.

Khulbe is a 1983-batch of cadre.

The of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Khulbe as to for a period of six months beyond March 31, 2019, the date of his superannuation, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)