Bhaskar Khulbe re-employed as secretary to PM for six months

-
ALSO READ
Develop connect with people: PM tells IAS officers
19 IAS officers transferred/assigned addl depts in Rajasthan
IAS officers' suspension in NH-74 scam 'biggest step' against corruption: BJP
IAS officers reshuffled in U'khand
Former Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey takes over as UPSC member
-
Senior IAS officer Bhaskar Khulbe has been re-employed as Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six months, beginning April 1, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Khulbe was in October 2014 appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He was appointed as the secretary, PMO, in August 2016.
Khulbe is a 1983-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Khulbe as secretary to prime minister for a period of six months beyond March 31, 2019, the date of his superannuation, the order said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU