Bhim Army chief, supporters taken in custody for violating poll code

Army and his supporters were taken in custody Tuesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by using more than stipulated number of motorcycles in a political rally.

Chandrashekhar was taken ill soon after being detained, following which he was admitted to in Meerut, said Senior of Police

They were taken into custody when they were planning to take out a procession to Muzaffarnagar on motorcycles and other vehicles, in violation of the model code of conduct, set in since announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India, said Kumar.

He added that Chandrashekhar and his supporters were detained by police at Deoband in district.

Chandrashekhar had told reporters in a conference in on Saturday that if the opposition's mahagathbandhan' fails to field strong candidates against and Smriti Irani, Army would field its own strong candidates against them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)