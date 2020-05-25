Bihar celebrates Eid in the shadow of COVID-19 scare

It was Eid-ul-Fitr with a



difference in Bihar on Monday which none had anticipated and, is being wished by all, may never recur in future which holds out the spectre of "social distancing" becoming the new normal on account of the long shadow cast by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With mosques remaining closed, the familiar sight of children donning new clothes and skullcaps, marching to the places of worship clutching the fingers of their elder ones similarly dressed for the occasion, and erupting in joyous shrieks of 'Eid Mubarak' amid hugs and handshakes after the prayers, remained conspicuous by its absence.

Nor did the sprawling Gandhi Maidan bear witness to thousands of people gathering in the morning to perform namaz, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself making an appearance, donning a skullcap and with a scarf around his shoulders in a gesture of communal solidarity.

Eid greetings from the chief minister also carried a salutary reference to the need for avoiding any laxity, celebrating the festival while staying at home and while observing "social distancing" since the menace of COVID-19 was far from over.

The straw in the wind was visible during Ramadan when the chief minister and other leading political figures refrained from hosting 'Iftaar' parties, which have for long served the dual purpose of a goodwill gesture and pointers to changes in political equations.

The clerics, too, have risen to the occasion and the Imaarat-e-Sharia, which has a substantial following in the state, had a few days ago issued a statement urging Muslims, barring the muezzins, not to throng mosques for namaaz on 'Alvida Jumma' (the last Friday of the holy month) and Eid but observe all customs at their homes.

Shopkeepers dealing in vermicelli 'sevai' being the most popular delicacy associated with the festival did rue the much lower than usual sales since the highly contagious virus has taken a toll on social gatherings like family feasts.

"May Allah save us from this calamity, by his grace we can hope for celebrations in the future regaining the earlier gaiety and the whiff of sevai, pulao, korma which are confined to peoples homes this year, may once again permeate the streets," ruminated Faiz, a vermicelli trader in Sabzi Bagh locality of the city.

The customary visits by relatives as well as friends cutting across religious affiliations, have also given way to pleasantries exchanged through communication tools.

Retired IAS officer Amanullah Khan, who is now the Chairman of the states Real Estate Regulatory Authority, said, "Phone calls, WhatsApp and SMS have replaced the gatherings this year as it is indeed an Eid with a lot of difference.

"It is the same everywhere, not just in Bihar or India. A cousin of mine living in Canada has also said that he has never seen the festival being celebrated in such a subdued manner.

"But, these are times when the biggest thing on our minds is the health and safety of our near and dear ones. If that means giving up jubilations for some time, then so be it. Nobody resents such a sacrifice," he added.

