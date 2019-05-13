BJD hijacking cyclone relief in Patkura: Bijoy Mohapatra

Monday alleged that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has hijacked relief distribution work in cyclone-hit Assembly constituency in district.

Mohapatra, who is the BJP candidate in the Assembly seat, in a written complaint lodged by his election agent with the returning alleged that the state government's relief work has been turned into a tool by BJD candidiate to "induce" the voters ahead of the polls.

The government relief was distributed by BJD nominee Agarwal in the very presence of government officials in charge of relief distribution, he alleged.

The ruling BJD has made mockery of democracy by taking over the relief and restoration measures in the aftermath of cyclone 'Fani' which made a landfall on May 3, he claimed.

When contacted, the district unit of the ruling BJD declined to comment on the allegation.

The (ECI) had postponed the polling for Assembly constituency in coastal district due to the devastation caused by cyclone 'Fani' in

In view of the serious devastation caused by cyclone Fani, ECI had decided to extend completion of the elections from segment for 60 days. The poll date will be suitably decided after assessing local situation.

Earlier, the ECI had fixed May 19 as the date of polls for Patkura.

Polling in seat was initially scheduled on April 29, but it could not be held because of the death of BJD candidate on April 20.

Then, the ECI had fixed May 19 as the new date for the polls.

All the three major parties, BJD, and BJP have fielded their candidates in Patkura. While BJD has fielded Agarwal's wife Sabitri as its candidate for Patkura, Mohapatra is the BJP nominee and has named Jayant Mohanty as its candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)