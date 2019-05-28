BJP alleges 'acute financial crisis' in DU colleges funded by Delhi govt

The BJP Tuesday urged Baijal to direct the to withdraw its direction to stop funds to 28 University colleges, fully or partly funded by it, until governing bodies are formed.

of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said it is unfortunate that directed the higher secretary to stop funds to these colleges.

"The undemocratic and untimely move of the is causing grave financial crisis amongst the teaching, non-teaching staff and students of these colleges for no fault of theirs," he said.

Gupta said that teaching, non-teaching staff and students must not be used by the for advancing political purposes.

Gupta said he along with a delegation of National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) will soon call on the to impress upon him the need for his early intervention in the matter.

"The cannot blame the for not constituting the Governing Bodies in these colleges. It is which is using delaying tactics and not sending names of 10-12 GB members as needed for constitution of GBs," he alleged.

He said that GBs exist in colleges and that too with required quorum but the Delhi government has to nominate members, for which the is waiting.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.

Minister Sisodia had written to the varsity's in April, saying the university had not constituted governing bodies in the 28 DU colleges and no funds would be released till they are constituted.

On April 23, the varsity wrote to the asking it to finalise the names to be nominated for the governing bodies of colleges.

In response to the varsity's letter, Sisodia said the university should have sent about 400 names to the panel instead of 188 so that there are sufficient choices and had asked whether the 188 names sent by it for nominations to the governing bodies of 28 colleges were cleared by the varsity's council.

He said the varsity should extend the term of existing governing bodies.

Twelve colleges of the varsity including the and the are fully-funded by the Delhi government.

