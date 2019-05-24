BJP bags three LS seats in Assam, Cong ahead in as many

The BJP clinched three seats and was leading in six others, while the Congress was ahead in three out of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam.
The AIUDF and an Independent were leading in one seat each.
The saffron party retained the Jorhat and Dibrugarh parliamentary constituencies and wrested the Karimganj (SC) from the AIUDF.
In Jorhat, state power minister Topon Kumar Gogoi defeated former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain by 82,653 votes.
Dibrugarh's sitting BJP MP Rameswar Teli won by a high margin of 3,64,566 votes over former Union minister of the Congress, Paban Singh Ghatowar.
In the Karimganj (SC) seat, BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Kripanath Mallah defeated sitting AIUDF MP Radheshyam Biswas by 38,389 votes.
The BJP is leading in Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Silchar, Gauhati, Mangaldoi and Autonomous District seats, while the Congress is ahead in Kaliabor, Nowgong and Barpeta. The AIUDF is leading in Dhubri and the sitting Independent MP in Kokrajhar (ST) parliamentary constituencies.
