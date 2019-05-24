BJP improves showing in Odisha LS polls, wins 5 seats

The BJP has improved its performance in Odisha by winning five seats and remaining ahead in two out of the 21 constituencies in the state.

This is a great shift from 2014 when the saffron party had won only one seat in the state.

The has won seven seats and is leading in six, accoring to the results and trends made available by the

Jual Oram, BJP Suresh Pujari, former bureaucrat Aparajita Sarangi are among the prominent BJP winners.

and of the saffron party are among the losers.

and BJP leader was Friday declared elected from Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency which he represented in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The firebrand tribal leader retained the reserved seat by defeating his nearest BJD nominee by a margin of 2,23,065 votes.

Oram had been elected from Sundergarh (ST) constituency in 2014 beating BJD's by 18,829 votes.

In the prestigious Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, former bureaucrat Aparajita Sarangi of the BJP defeated BJD nominee Arup Mohan Patnaik, retired and former commissioner, by a margin of 23,829 votes.

Similarly, BJP's won from Bargarh seat by defeating BJD candidate and Rajya Sabha MP, Prasanna Acharya by 63,939 votes.

This was Pujari's first major electoral victory in Bargarh, where BJD's was elected in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

BJD candidate won from Aska Lok Sabha constituency defeating BJP's by 2,04,707 votes in her maiden poll battle.

In the politically sensitive Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, was defeated by BJD

Mohanty, the of the BJD, beat Panda by a margin of 1,52,584 votes. Panda, who was elected from Kendrapara in 2014 polls as a BJD candidate, had resigned from the regional party and Lok Sabha membership last year following differences with the leadership.

In Puri, Pinaki Mishra of the BJD defeated BJP's by 11,714 votes.

BJD candidate retained his Cuttack Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Prakash Mishra, former of CRPF and ex-DGP of Odisha, by a magrin of 1,21,201 votes.

In Jajpur, BJD candidate won from Jajpur (SC) lok sabha constituency by defeating her nearest BJP rival by 1,01,693 votes.

candidate won from Koraput (ST) Lok Sabha constituency beating BJD's Kausalya Hikaka by 3,613 votes.

Ulaka, who fought his maiden poll battle, was the only nominee to taste victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha as the grand old party virtually faced a rout.

