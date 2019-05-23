Kanimozhi, Karti Chidambaram leading

and candidate are among the key candidates leading in the assembly elections in

was Tamilisai Soundararajan by over 32,000 votes in Tuticorin.

candidate from Sivaganga was leading BJP's H Raja by 13,000 votes.

Party candidate from Nilgiris, former Union A Raja, ahead of AIADMK's M Thiyagarajan by over 31,000 votes.

Key candidates of AIADMK and BJP M Thambidurai and Pon Radhakrishnan respectively were trailing in Karur and Kanyakumari against their rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)