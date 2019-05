Important to keep Salman's persona in mind while working with him: Atul Agnihotri

Filmmaker says working with superstar on their upcoming film "Bharat" is both overwhelming and stressful as there are high expectations.

Atul worked with Salman in his directorial debut "Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa" (2004) and produced 2011 hit "Bodyguard". The two are now looking forward to the release of their much-awaited movie "Bharat".

"Having a superstar like him (Salman) you are both relieved and worried. With him comes the responsibility as well. There are huge challenges and expectations from his

"He has so much love, adulation and support from everyone. He has such a big fan base. With 'Bharat' we are consciously catering to his fans. He is iconic in many ways. He has larger than life persona and people like that. We have to keep this in mind while work



ing with him," Atul told

Atul is married to Salman's sister Alvira, but the filmmaker said when it comes to making movies things are completely professional between them.

"He is busy and over-committed and so you can't be impractical about your demands and have to respect his work and time. There is a personal relationship (that we share) but the work discipline is different. Work has to be done in different spirit and emotions are different," he added.

Atul said the team, including Ali Abbas Zafar, faced a lot of challenges while making "Bharat", an official adaptation of Korean film "Ode to My Father".

"We are adapting the film in Indian set-up so we had to get all right elements, right story, emotions, right team, etc. They have set the story on a man and their Korean history. The setting of the story (referring to partition) was similar but we replaced it with events that were related to

"In this film we have added flavours like drama, emotion, conflict, song-dance, action, etc through the character "



After Salman's last two "Tubelight" and "Race 3" did not impressed the actor's fans, Atul said the team was very particular about how they present Salman in "Bharat".

"We looked for a story that we felt allows us to incorporate elements of commercialism and at the same time has a beautiful story, filled with emotions and has other elements as well. We have been very conscious of his audience. Also, the director- combination is hit, the story is great so we are hoping people like it," he added.

The film also starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, and will release on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)