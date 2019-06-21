BJP organises protest marches over Bhatpara killings

The BJP organised marches and gheraoed the Police Commissionerate on Friday in protest against the killings of two persons in Bhatpara, even as both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP blamed each other for fomenting trouble in the area.

The BJP also named a three-member delegation, led by former union minister and S S Ahluwalia, to visit to the trouble-torn on Saturday and submit a report to

Clashes have been reported between the members of the saffron party and the police Friday in in North 24 district after BJP took out a procession with the bodies of two persons killed there Thursday.

Stepping up protests over the incident, the saffron party organised marches in several parts of during the day.

Expressing concern over Friday's incident, wondered whether the was at all interested in bringing back peace in the area.

"Are they really interested in bringing back peace. Or they just want it to linger till the next assembly polls. How can a be so insensitive while dealing with their subjects," Ghosh said.

"Our party leadership has named three-member delegation led by our from that will visit tomorrow. He will be accompanied by MP and B D Ram. Other state leaders will also accompany them," BJP told

While Ahluwalia is an MP from the state, Singh and Ram are former police officers besides being MP from and respectively.

"Tomorrow we would visit Bhatpara. The kind of violence that has been unleashed is unprecedented. We condemn such violence being perpetauted by the state government," Ahluwalia told

Raising fingers at the state police, the BJP central leadership accused them of acting as "TMC cadres" and demanded a CBI inquiry into the Bhatpara firing incident on Thursday.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in and around the area following the violence.

The ruling and the BJP blamed each other for the clashes, which is seen as an attempt to establish dominance in Bhatpara, which comes under the Lok Sabha constituency.

"Mamata Banerjee and her party goons along with police have turned Bengal into killing fields just because the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The kind of terror they have let loose in Bengal is unprecedented. They are trying to wipe out BJP cadres and voters from the Bhatpara area. But this will not yield any result," Vijayvargia, BJP in-charge of Bengal, said.

said the saffron party would seek a CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth.

"It has been decided by our party that we would seek CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth. The police is claiming they have not opened fire.

"The TMC is claiming they are not involved in the incident. The locals are saying it was the police which opened fire and killed innocent civilians. So in order to bring out the truth, a CBI inquiry is needed," Sinha told

Asked about the allegation that outsiders led by the BJP had engineered the ruckus, Sinha termed it as "baseless", and said only a CBI inquiry can unravel the truth.

Reacting to the BJP's demand for a CBI inquiry, said the BJP wants to "tamper evidence" about its involvement in the Bhatpara incident.

"Since the declaration of Lok Sabha polls results, the BJP has been attacking minorities and Bengali families in the area," Mullick said.

On the BJP delegation's scheduled visit to the area, TMC district president and Jyotipriyo Mullick said the purpose of the visit is to add fuel to the fire.

"They are coming here to ensure violence continues in the area. But the people of the area will resist any such attempt. We would also appeal to police administration to be more careful as the main intention of BJP is to create violence," he said.

of Police Virendra had said after visiting the spot on Thursday, "The cause of the deaths is under investigation."



A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight has intensified ever since TMC MLA crossed over to the BJP and was elected to Lok Sabha from Bhatpara comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the by-election to the seat that were held along with the Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh's son defeated TMC candidate and former

