Priyanka will make no difference to BJP's poll prospects in UP: Adityanath
BJP raking up old issues to divert attention from govt's failures: Mayawati

For BJP publicity more important not education, public interest, Mayawati said

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BSP president Mayawati Saturday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to rake up old issues to divert people's attention from their failures ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"In order to divert people's attention from the failures of its government and prevent poverty and unemployment for becoming real election issues, BJP and Prime Minister Modi are trying to rake up all kind of dead issues," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is most condemnable... people should remain cautious," she added.

In another tweet, she alleged that the Prime Minister mostly remained busy in laying foundation stones and spent Rs 3,044 crore in publicity.

"This government money could have been used for making available education and hospital facility in every village of a backward state like Uttar Pradesh, but for the BJP, publicity is more important and not education and public interest," she added.
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 14:30 IST

