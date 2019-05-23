BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma leads by a record margin of over 5 lakh votes, set to win West Delhi seat

BJP's candidate Parvesh Singh Verma, who rode on the Modi wave and his father Sahib Singh Verma's goodwill, is all set to win a second term as he was leading with a record breaking margin of over five lakh votes.

In 2014, he had set a new record of victory margin by winning the seat by a margin of over 2.68 lakh votes, defeating the candidate Jarnail Singh, who ended up at the second spot.

He had polled more than and candidates together.

History is set to repeat itself for Verma as is poised to win by a huge margin by defeating Congress' Mahabal Mishra, who was elected as an from the seat in 2009.

Verma's victory will mean he would break his own record set earlier.

"This is not just a win, this is a historic landslide win for @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji, for all us, their comrades & every BJP Karyakarta and above all for the People of India," he posted on

Before the polls, Verma had exuded confidence that he would retain the seat.

"Water scarcity has been an issue in for years. When I took over, I ensured regular water supply in so many colonies so that the role of tanker mafias could be reduced.

"People have seen my work, I am confident I will win again and get a chance to further work on the issues in the constituency," Verma had said.

The son of former Sahib Singh Verma, in his rallies, urged people to vote for him because of his father's legacy and for Narendra Modi's tough stand against terrorism.

Verma's poll planks were promises of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, for students and decongestion of

and held public meetings to garner support for Verma while Sunny Deol, who made his electoral debut from Gurdaspur in Punjab, held a roadshow in west Delhi for him.

Verma had also said he had used Rs 26 crore of the MPLAD funds available to him for building around 650 open gyms in parks and starting several

