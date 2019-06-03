TRS wins MLC bypolls in T'gana

The ruling TRS in Monday emerged victorious in bypolls from Nalgonda, and Ranga Reddy Local Authorities' constituencies.

TRS nominees Tera Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), Pochampalli and P (Ranga Reddy) defeated their rivals in the bypolls, held on May 31, official sources said.

The win in the MLC bypolls brings cheer to the TRS which faced unexpected results in Lok Sabha polls. The party bagged nine of the total 17 seats, conceding four to the BJP and three to the

After its massive victory in the Assembly polls held in December last year, TRS was widely expected to secure 13-14 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

TRS and K congratulated Chinnapa Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Mahender Reddy on their triumph.

He thanked the representatives of local bodies who handed a "one-sided victory" to TRS candidates, a party release said.

TRS working K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, also congratulated the winners and complimented the party's leadership in districts.

The three MLC bypolls were necessitated as sitting MLCs resigned in December last.

