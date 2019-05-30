BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis:

Thursday urged the people of the country to raise their voice against the "torture of BJP" and accused the



saffron party of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis in the state.

also warned BJP against making any attempt to impose President's Rule in by toppling her government, saying that if "they try to muzzle her government's voice, no one will be a bigger enemy than me."



The said she "hates BJP" and said people would seek "revenge" against the BJP for the post poll violence against her party's workers since the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

"The BJP is trying to create a Bengali, non-Bengali divide in the state. They want to destroy the communal harmony in the state. I hate a party like BJP. I hate BJP. I would urge the people of this country to raise their voice against communal divide," said in her first political programme after her party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee took part in a sit-in organised by her party outside the on Thursday to protest against the alleged violence perpetrated by the BJP after the announcement of poll results.

"More than 400 Bengali families have been rendered homeless by goons of the BJP. I will not spare the goons," she alleged.

Alleging that some police officials are acting on directions from BJP leaders, she said, "We will not tolerate it. We will take action against them."



The TMC supremo asked her party cadres to form 'Banga Janani Bahini' and ' Bahini' to counter the march of the BJP-RSS in the state.

"These two outfits will work in all the blocks of the state and will counter the BJP and the RSS," she said.

Banerjee claimed that some BJP workers had verbally abused her when she was on her way to attend the rally."Is this democracy?" she asked.

"When I was coming here today few of them came to attack me. I am telling you I have fought and even braved bullets all my life. I will not succumb. I will not forget anything," an agitated Banerjee said.

"Those who came and abused me today, I could have arrested them - but I didn't. If they don't behave properly then the law will take its own course. I will not change my slogan. I will not say what they are asking me to. My slogan is Jai Hind," the said.

The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC's 22. The remaining two seats were bagged by the Congress, while the Left Front drew a blank.

