BJP worker killed in West Bengal

A 23-year-old BJP worker has been shot dead in district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Chakdaha town around 10 pm on Friday, a said.

Santu Ghosh (23), a resident of Tapaban area in Chakdaha town was shot at from a close range after he went out of his house following a phone call, he said.

He was taken to where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

As a result, BJP leaders and workers staged a road blockade on 34, the said.

They blocked railway tracks at various places in district on Saturday to protest against the killing of their party worker, he said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.

The police recovered the deceased person's mobile phone and detained two persons for interrogation.

Santu Ghosh had switched to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

"The is behind the incident," the of BJP Committee, Tarak Sarkar, said.

The TMC leaders denied the allegation.

Central forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police said.

