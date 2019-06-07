Cases lodged against BJP leaders for violating govt order

Police on Friday registered suo motu cases against the BJP's North district leadership for taking out victory rallies in violation of a government order banning them.

had on Thursday said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party in the state, including the ruling

The held two such processions during the day at Raiganj and Kaliyaganj in the district, the permission for which was denied by the administration, police said.

State Dilip Ghosh, who was a part of the rallies along with Debasree Chaudhuri, however, asserted that the party will "continue to hold victory rallies in the state despite the prohibition".

Chaudhuri had won the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat on a ticket.

of Raiganj, Rajat Kanti Das, said the district administration had turned down permission for the rallies on Thursday night.

"Two separate suo motu cases have been registered against BJP leaders of the district for violation of government order," he said.

