5 newly inducted ministers in AP designated as Deputy CM's

: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Saturday designated five newly-inducted ministers as Deputy Chief Ministers in line with the announcement he made at the YSR Congress Legislature Party meeting on Friday.
The Chief Minister also allotted portfolios to all the 25 new ministers who were sworn-in earlier in the day.
Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (ST), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (BC), Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani (Kapu), K Narayana Swamy (SC) and Amzath Basha (Muslim) have been designated as Deputy CMs.
Bose, who was a minister under Jagan's father, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as well, has been given the crucial Revenue department, while Narayana Swamy got Excise and Commercial Taxes.
Basha was allotted the minority welfare department, Sreevani Tribal Welfare and Nani has been given health and medical education, which the Chief Minister announced as one of his top-most priorities.
Like his father, Jagan also made a woman the Home Minister.
Mekathoti Sucharitha has been given the Home and Disaster Management portfolio.
After returning to power for the second time in 2009, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy appointed P Sabita Indra Reddy as the first woman Home Minister of (then united) AP.
On expected lines, Buggana Rajendranath has been made the Finance Minister with additional charge of Legislative Affairs.
In the previous House, he served as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.
Senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana got Municipal Administration and Urban Development, a key department that will oversee the development of the states new capital city Amaravati.
Journalist-turned-politician Kurasala Kanna Babu got Agriculture and Co-operation.
Kanna Babu began his political career in 2008 in the then Praja Rajyam Party and became an MLA for the first time in 2009.
He then became a Congress member after PRP's merger.
He lost the 2014 election and later joined the YSR Congress.
Kanna Babu triumphed in the recent election and secured a cabinet berth.
Jagan gave the crucial Water Resources Department to his trusted aide P Anil Kumar, who was elected to the Assembly for the second time in a row.
He had trounced educationist P Narayana, who was Municipal Minister in the Chandrababu cabinet.
Another senior leader Dharmana Krishna Das has been given the Roads and Buildings portfolio.
Three-time MLA Perni Venkata Ramaiah got Transport and Information and the Public Relations Department.
Young leader Mekapati Goutham Reddy will get to handle Information Technology, Industries and Commerce departments.
Earlier, Reddy gave cabinet berths to seven legislators from the Backward Classes, five from the Scheduled Castes, one each from Scheduled Tribes and Muslims and four each from the Kapu and Reddy communities,in line with his electoral promise.
The Kamma community, which dominated the previous Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, got just one berth now.
The Kshatriya and the Vysya communities also got one berth each.
The 26-member Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, has three women members; two from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU