5 newly inducted ministers in AP designated as Deputy CM's

: Chief Y S Jaganmohan Saturday designated five newly-inducted ministers as Ministers in line with the announcement he made at the Legislature Party meeting on Friday.

The Chief also allotted portfolios to all the 25 new ministers who were sworn-in earlier in the day.

Pamula (ST), Pilli (BC), Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani (Kapu), K Narayana Swamy (SC) and (Muslim) have been designated as Deputy CMs.

Bose, who was a under Jagan's father, the late Y S Rajasekhara as well, has been given the crucial Revenue department, while Narayana Swamy got Excise and Commercial Taxes.

Basha was allotted the minority welfare department, Sreevani Tribal Welfare and Nani has been given health and medical education, which the announced as one of his top-most priorities.

Like his father, also made a woman the Home Minister.

Mekathoti Sucharitha has been given the Home and Disaster Management portfolio.

After returning to power for the second time in 2009, Y S Rajasekhara appointed P Sabita Indra Reddy as the first woman of (then united) AP.

On expected lines, Buggana Rajendranath has been made the with additional charge of Legislative Affairs.

In the previous House, he served as of the

Senior leader got Municipal Administration and Urban Development, a key department that will oversee the development of the states new capital city Amaravati.

Journalist-turned-politician got Agriculture and Co-operation.

Kanna Babu began his political career in 2008 in the then and became an MLA for the first time in 2009.

He then became a member after PRP's merger.

He lost the 2014 election and later joined the

Kanna Babu triumphed in the recent election and secured a cabinet berth.

gave the crucial to his trusted P Anil Kumar, who was elected to the Assembly for the second time in a row.

He had trounced educationist P Narayana, who was in the Chandrababu cabinet.

Another senior leader has been given the Roads and Buildings portfolio.

Three-time MLA Perni Venkata Ramaiah got Transport and Information and the

Young leader will get to handle Information Technology, Industries and Commerce departments.

Earlier, Reddy gave cabinet berths to seven legislators from the Backward Classes, five from the Scheduled Castes, one each from Scheduled Tribes and Muslims and four each from the Kapu and Reddy communities,in line with his electoral promise.

The Kamma community, which dominated the previous Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, got just one berth now.

The Kshatriya and the Vysya communities also got one berth each.

The 26-member Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, has three women members; two from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

