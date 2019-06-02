Eight climbers still missing, four others from UK rescued

Eight mountaineers including seven foreigners, reported missing since May 25, continued to be traceless on Sunday, when authorities managed to rescue four other climbers from UK, stuck up near base camp of East peak in

District Magistrate V K said the four UK climbers were spotted 21 kilometers beyond the base camp and rescued during a sortie undertaken to locate the missing eight-member team led by well-known UK

Two sorties were conducted Sunday to locate Moran's team, said Jogdande, adding moresorties will be held tomorrow to search them.

The four UK mountaineers rescued Sunday told authorities that when they last got in touch with Moran's team on May 24, they were heading for some peak other than East.

Moran's eight-member team went missing on way to the 7,434-metre-high East peak in Uttarakhand's district.

Moran's team includes three climbers from the UK, two from the US and one from Australia, besides an from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation,

The eight missing climbers are Martin Moran, John McLaren, and from the UK, and from the US, from and IMF's Chetan Pandey.

The district administration launched the after people at the base camp alerted authorities late Friday night.

The team is said to have been missing since May 25 when it was supposed to return to the base camp, told reporters Saturday.

The route to the peak begins from Munsiyari about 132 km from the district headquarters.

