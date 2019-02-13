Body of man from PoK exhumed, handed over to Pak Army along LoC in J&K

The body of a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who died while trying to sneak into six months ago, was exhumed and handed over to the at the LoC in district on Wednesday, officials said.

The body of 34-year-old Mohamamad Arshad, a resident of Kotli Gujajran area of PoK, was exhumed from a graveyard at Mohra in Noushera sector of district on the orders of DM Mohamamd Aijaz Asad, the officials said.

They said was found dead near the LoC at Sair-Jhanger in Laam sector on July 23 last year and was subsequently buried at the graveyard after his identity could not be established.

He died reportedly due to electrocution when trying to sneak through wires into the Indian side.

Asad ordered that the body be exhumed after the Indian Army, on humanitarian gesture, forwarded a request by their Pakistani counterparts for handing over the body to his family across the LoC, the officials said.

They said the body was exhumed in presence of senior police and civil officers from the graveyard on Tuesday and handed over to the to be sent to his family, the officials said.

On Wednesday, at 4.15 pm, the body of the deceased was handed over to the at Chakan-da-Bagh cross-LoC point in district, they said.

