Bordeaux footballer's mother kidnapped in Nigeria

The mother of and has been kidnapped and a demanded for her safe return, police in the south-west of reported on Monday.

"The incident happened on the 27th of February," told AFP.

"No arrest has been made so far on the incident, but investigation into the matter is moving on towards ensuring that she is rescued unhurt and the perpetrators are brought to book," he said.

Ozuruonye Juliet was taken from her car while she was on her way to her home in Abia, where is relatively common.

The 21-year-old footballer, Kalu, says he has received a demand of 15 million naira (36,600 euros).

Nigerian publication Sporting Life said they had a tearful interview with the

"The kidnappers asked for a of N3 million the first time which was given to them and (they) assured us that they will release her.

"We waited the whole night we did not see her. The next morning they called again (saying) that they want more money, that the money was (being) given to another person. Now they are asking for the ransom of N15 million."



made a breakthrough into Nigeria's national side in October last year, shortly after joining side from Belgian outfit Gent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)