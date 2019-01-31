Britney Spears to make cameo in horror comedy 'Corporate Animals'

Pop star is returning to the big screen one more time with a cameo in horror comedy "Corporate Animals".

According to Los Angeles Times, the will feature as herself in the film, featuring and

The film's made the revelation at on Monday.

"One of our characters -- Calum Worthy's character, Aidan -- is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there's a of him as he's going crazy thinking that he is hearing Britney speaking to him from the walls.

"Through a series of connections we were able to get 10 minutes of her time to record this, which was so awesome," Brice said.

The film premiered at the festival on Tuesday.

Previously, Spears has made a series of cameos in films such as "Fahrenheit 9/11" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember".

She also starred in Shonda Rhimes-written comedy drama "Crossroads" (2002).

