BSF nabs man under suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pak border in Pb

A 21-year-old man has been apprehended by the BSF from area of after his movement along the India- border in the state raised suspicion, officials said Friday.

A mobile phone recovered from Mohd Shahrukh, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had some "suspicious numbers" stored in it. He was selling bed sheets on a bike in the border area, a said.

The man had an Aadhaar card. Since his answers during questioning were incoherent, was handed over to police for further interrogation and probe, he said.

The police is probing if the man was indulging in any suspicious activity or spying in the area as a high alert has been sounded in the border areas along in the wake of the heightened tension between the two neighbours.

