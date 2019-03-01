JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Crop residue burning main culprit behind Delhi air pollution: Study

Niraamaya Announces New Retreat; Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters and Beyond in Kumarakom
Business Standard

Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage to star in comedy 'Brothers'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are all set to reunite for the comedy film, "Brothers".

The two actors most recently featured together in Marvel tentpole "Avengers: Infinity War".

The comedy film's script has been penned by Etan Cohen, who is best known for co-writing Ben Stiller's "Tropic Thunder".

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plot details are being kept under wraps but Brolin and Dinklage are expected to play siblings in the film.

The tone of the comedy is said to be similar to "Twins", the 1988 comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Brolin, 51, is currently gearing up for the release of Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame", in which he reprises his role of Thanos.

Dinklage, 49, will be next seen in the eighth and final season of his hit HBO series "Game of Thrones".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements