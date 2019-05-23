Bumrah among Lee's top three World Cup quicks

Former Australian has picked India's as one of his top three fast bowlers for the upcoming World Cup, beginning in the on May 30.

"What a wonderful bowler," said Lee of Bumrah, who has taken 85 wickets in 49 one-day internationals.

"He's got a good record, wonderful yorker, good pace," added the Australian, a member of winning side.

Besides Bumrah, Lee picked compatriots and as the other two fast bowlers who will do well at the quadrennial tournament.

"You'd have to stick with Mitchell Starc," Lee told com.au.

Starc, a left-armer, had suffered a last February and is nearing peak fitness.

"He's still got that quality. When that pace is up he's hard to go past," Lee said of Starc, who was the 2015 of the Tournament for his 22 wickets at 10 runs apiece.

Heaping praise on Cummins, Lee said, "Pat Cummins: pace, accuracy, variations. He can do it all."



In six matches this year, has taken 17 wickets at just 14.29.

