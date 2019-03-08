Can lawmakers claim immunity for taking bribe to vote, SC to revisit its 21-yr old verdict

Can a Parliamentarian or MLA claim from criminal prosecution for taking bribe to give a speech or vote in an assembly or the Parliament?



This crucial question with "wide ramification" and of "substantial public importance", will be dealt by the as it has decided to revisit its 21 year-old verdict in the sensational Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) case.

A bench headed by has referred to a larger bench the appeal of Sita Soren, incidently also a JMM MLA, against the high court order for quashing criminal case lodged against her for allegedly taking bribe to vote for a particular candidate in Rajya Sabha elections held in 2012.

is also the daughter in- of former union who was involved in the JMM case.

Shibu, along with his four party MPs, had allegedly taken bribe to vote against the no-confidence motion against the then Prime PV government in Centre in July 1993.

"Having considered the matter, we are of the view that having regard to the wide ramification of the question that has arisen, the doubts raised and the issue being a matter of substantial public importance we should be requesting for a reference of the matter to a larger bench, as may be considered appropriate, to hear and decide the issue arising," it said in an order, uploaded Friday.

The bench, also comprising Justices S and Sanjiv Khana, directed the registry to place the records of the case before the on the administrative side for appropriate orders.

The top court Thursday considered its 1998 five-judge bench verdict given in the PV versus CBI case.

It earlier verdict held that parliamentarians had under the against criminal prosecution for their speech or vote given in the house.

The bench said that the majority view of the 1998 verdict despite "acutely conscious of the seriousness of the offence" felt that the wrongful act and the 'sense of indignation' of the court should not lead to a narrow construction of the constitutional provisions which may have the effect of impairing the guarantee to effective Parliamentary participation and debate.

Referring to the minority view of the 21-year-old verdict, the bench said Thursday that it took the view that the protection under Article 105(2)/194(2) of the and the granted cannot extend to cases where for making a speech or vote in a particular manner in the House is alleged.

has sought quashing of the criminal case lodged against her for allegedly taking bribe to vote in favour of a particular candidate in the Rajya Sabha election of 2012.

Vivek Kumar Singh, appearing for sought quashing of the case against her saying that she had immunity under Article 194(2) of the Constitution for her voting in assembly.

He said that under Article 194(2) an MLA cannot be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him or her in the legislature.

Since the 1998 verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench, the question of is likely to be sent to a seven-judge Constitution bench.

The had on February 17, 2014 dismissed the plea of Sita Soren seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against her.

She was charged by CBI for allegedly taking bribe from one candidate and voting for other.

