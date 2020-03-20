JUST IN
Manufacturing 15 mn masks a day, no dearth of gloves, sanitisers: Govt

Govt has taken adequate steps to contain the deadly disease. A group of Ministers is working on ways to contain the spread of virus and has taken multiple steps including preparing action plan.

BS Web Team | Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India right now has more than 100 mask manufacturing units, the minister informed.

Indian government on Friday said that it has the capacity to manufacture 1.5 crore masks per day, the production of which has already started to ensure there is no crisis-like situation amid coronavirus outbreak. Chemical and Fertiliser and Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya made the statement in Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour.

"There is no dearth of gloves or medicines and adequate quantity of sanitisers to meet the demand is available," he added.

India right now has more than 100 mask manufacturing units, the minister informed. "We have done a survey, per day 1.5 crore mask manufacturing capacity is in the country. Production has already started.

There is no shortage of masks or gloves. Sanitiser is available in the country as per its requirement," Mandaviya said.

"We are taking initiatives that there should not be a crisis-like situation in the country," he added. The Upper House was also informed that the government has taken adequate steps to contain the deadly disease. A group of Ministers is working on ways to contain the spread of virus and has taken multiple steps including preparing action plan.

According to Mandaviya, there are three routes through which coronavirus can enter the country - air, sea and land route through Bangladesh and Nepal border and strict initiatives are taken at all places. Along with that, all travellers coming to India from affected countries are sent into compulsory quarantine.

Highlighting steps taken by the Ministry of Shipping, he added that the government has ensured compulsory quarantine for crew coming to its ports from sea route while people coming from Nepal and Bangladesh are being scanned daily.

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 15:42 IST

